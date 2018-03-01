Melha Shriners committed to work in Springfield despite plans to relocate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Melha Shriners in western Massachusetts plan to downsize their Springfield headquarters.

Since 1969, the Melha Shriners home has been this sprawling complex in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood. But the number of Shriners has declined.

One thousand today compared with twice that number 20 years ago.

“Being what it is now the cost of the upkeep, maintenance and all the utilities, it’s enormous,” said Russ Mitchell, a past potentate at Melha Shriners. “It’s too hard to cover all the costs.”

Mitchell made it clear the Melha Shriners will continue their commitment to the Shriners hospital in Springfield

They have yet to pick a new site to move into. That decision is still several months away.