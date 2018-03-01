Man who approached teens playing soccer in Ludlow identified

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow police have identified the man they say approached two young teenagers playing soccer at the East Street Elementary School on February 21.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas said the 39-year-old man is a Ludlow resident and is known to the officers. He allegedly admitted approaching the girls and apologized for kicking their soccer ball.

Valadas said the man repeatedly said he meant no harm and that he enjoys playing soccer.

The victims’ parents have been contacted, and Valadas said the officers are satisfied that the incident has been resolved.