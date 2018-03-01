Man wanted in deadly Palmer home invasion captured in Maryland

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man wanted for an armed home invasion that left one man dead at a home on Calkins Road in February has been captured in Maryland.

Hampden DA Anthony Gulluni said in a news release that on Monday, Baltimore police officers arrested 36-year-old Freddy Rosario. Rosario is believed to be an accomplice to 48-year-old Benny Flores of Springfield, who was shot to death inside 1180 Calkins Road.

