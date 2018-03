SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is in the hospital after police say he was stabbed on Greenwich Street Wednesday night.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the stabbing incident happened around 10:35 p.m. outside the 100 block of Greenwich Street.

Walsh said the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with some injuries.

There is no word on the seriousness of his injuries.

No arrest have been made.