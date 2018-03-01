Berkshire DA: No update on human remains found in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -The family of missing woman Joanne Ringer was in Pittsfield Thursday as Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless announced his retirement.

Nearly a year to the day since Joanne Ringer disappeared, the district attorney investigating the case as a homicide announced he was stepping down. He said it was a coincidence the news came just a day after a body was found in the woods in Hatfield Wednesday.

Capeless said, “We are working closely with the Northwestern district attorney’s office and investigators up there to determine whether or not these are the remains of Joanne Ringer”.

Ringer’s family was in Hatfield Wednesday, and at the DA’s conference Thursday morning. The remains have been sent to the medical examiner and the identity and cause of death are still unknown. Thursday afternoon, nearly twenty cruisers from state, local, and environmental police were combing through the woods where remains were found. The Berkshire county district attorney said police will be doing a thorough search of these woods to make sure anything related to the remains that were recovered is found.

The discovery of the remains have left some in Hatfield uneasy, including Eliza Langhans, who told 22News “I assumed it would be older remains. When we were talking about it at work today, we were definitely a little uneasy about it. It might be this woman from Easthampton. I think people will feel better once it’s settled”.

The Berkshire County District attorney declined to say how long it would take to identify the remains.