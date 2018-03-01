Hulu series Castle Rock has finished filming in the town of Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The upcoming Hulu series “Castle Rock” has completed their filming in western Massachusetts.

The crew of Castle Rock thanked the Town of Orange for accommodating them during the six months they were there filming by donating $3,500 dollars to the town.

Castle Rock is an upcoming Hulu series based on horror novels by Stephen King.

Their filmmakers transformed downtown Orange into their own film set beginning in July of last year. They stopped filming in January, but some businesses are still going by their Castle Rock names, like the “Castle Rock Pizza Factory.”

“It’s very generous of them to want to do something to thank the townspeople,” Orange Finance Director and Town Liason Gabriele Voelker said. “That’s really what it was all about, thanking us for allowing them to come here and be part of us.”

Voelker told 22News $1,000 will go towards purchasing new flags at the soldiers memorial in center of town. The fire department will get the remaining $2,500.

The first season of Castle rock premieres on Hulu this summer.