Holyoke students aim to keep the streets free of trash

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Holyoke’s Neari Alternative School are learning valuable lessons that benefit the neighborhood where the school is located.

As an extension of the recycling they’ve learned at school, the Green Team students have pledged to keep North Summer Street free of debris. School case worker Danielle Crescione organized the clean up.

“We wanted to extend it outside our neighborhood to other schools that are down here in what we’re doing,” Crescione explained.

Crescione and her school crew continued their work Thursday. It was a project that the students now take pride in.

“A long time ago, I wasn’t really concerned,” 8th Grader Javian Headley told 22News. “But now I can see that there’s a lot of trash and we can probably do the world better.”

Not only is the Green Team organizer proud of the student’s commitment to their community, she’s now offering to help clean up the neighborhoods near other schools in the flats section of the city.