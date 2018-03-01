Hampden files lawsuit to prevent Burgess Middle School closing

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Hampden has filed a lawsuit in Hampden County Superior Court seeking an injunction to prevent closing the Thornton W. Burgess Middle School.

The towns of Hampden and Wilbraham originally began considering merging the Wilbraham Middle School with the Thornton W. Burgess Middle School in Hampden back in 2015, due to declining enrollment at both schools. However, the following year, Hampden voters struck down a proposal that would allow students to cross town lines and attend Wilbraham Middle School.

The town is opposed to the reorganization plan that will close Burgess Middle School and merge students with the Green Meadows Elementary School.The Hampden Wilbraham Regional School District and School Committee are named as Defendants in the complaint that alleges the Regional School District Agreement has been violated. Under the current Regional School Agreement students from Hampden in grades kindergarten through eight have a right to receive their education in facilities located in Hampden.

According to a news released sent to 22News from the Hampden Board of Selectmen, the school district has been trying to get students to apply for transfer to Wilbraham. They contend that the school district is trying to empty Thornton W. Burgess Middle School and has reduced art and music classes.Band and chorus have been eliminated and art classes have been assigned to a part-time teacher.

Judge Karen L. Goodwin has ordered a hearing on the injunction request to be held in Hampden County Superior Court on March 8, 2018 at 9:30 A.M.