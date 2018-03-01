Hackers tricking you with fake emails to access your information

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You might want to think twice before opening an email from an unknown sender.

Data breaches are becoming all too familiar, so YES computers in Northampton, recommends you never use the same password for all your accounts.

Here’s how hackers access your information. Someone sends you a fake email, from what looks like an authentic website, like google.

You put the correct password in, but it doesn’t work. Forcing you to try several other passwords, possibly, belonging to other accounts.

In return, giving hackers the keys to your personal information. But before it gets that far, here are a few ways to protect yourself.

Check the web address. Check the little lock to make sure the website is secured. Make sure the date on your computer is correct, so it can be properly checking all the authentication protocols.

Hackers run programs that enter your stolen username and password details on tens of thousands of sites until one hits. Once in, they can wipe your bank account clean, destroy your credit and leave you in some serious debt.

In 2012, password theft increased by 300 percent with identity theft going up by 33 percent.