East Longmeadow Police said there was “never any threat” despite social media blowup

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow Police said parents and students’ concerns were well-intentioned but unfounded after a photo of a semi-automatic pistol was shared via text and social networks this week.

“There was never a threat made. There was never a firearm on school grounds. And no one was arrested,” East Longmeadow Police Sgt. Daniel Bruno told 22News.

Sgt. Bruno said police launched an investigation this week, after rumors circulated of a student’s firearms arrest, and photos of a handgun were circulated.

Sgt Bruno said it all started when a student received a text containing a photo of a semi-automatic pistol. That student showed her parents, who called police. The background of the photo looked like a school cafeteria table, which some people assumed was the case. The photo was shared on social media multiple times.

“It was a social media blowup,” Sgt Bruno said. “There was quite a bit of hysteria.”

The police investigation determined the “hysteria” was unfounded. The girl who received the photo, has a mobile phone number that had been previously used by another person. Sgt. Bruno said someone who was trying to legally sell a semi-automatic pistol, had texted the photo to a group. One of the numbers of that group had expired, and had been re-assigned to that student.

Sgt. Bruno acknowledged that there was a police presence at East Longmeadow High School Wednesday. He attributed that to the gun photo concerns, as well as a “re-posting” of a years-old Facebook post promoting the 2nd amendment.

Sgt Bruno said the initial student did the right thing by telling her parents, and contacting police. He applauds the effort and follow-through in the effort to “see something, say something.”

He wants students to continue that, but he urges them to speak with police before re-posting unfounded information resulting in unnecessary concern.

Sgt. Bruno said the incident was thoroughly investigated, resulting police determining the origin of the photo and the rumors.