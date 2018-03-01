Dr. Phil “‘My daughter was possessed, had three exorcisms, and it’s still ruining her life'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Karla wrote to the show saying she is terrified for her daughter, Abby, who she says is dealing with debilitating episodes of PTSD from being possessed by demons for over a decade.

Karla says the demons would beat, stab, and rape Abby multiple times a day, every single day. Karla says she was forced to contact a Catholic priest who performed three separate exorcisms on Abby and was able to finally remove the demons for good in 2015.

But, even though the demons are gone, Karla says the family’s lives completely revolve around Abby, who can have a seizure-like PTSD episode at a moment’s notice.

Abby says one year ago, she began having traumatic PTSD episodes that mimic her possessions. Abby says she’s positive she’s no longer possessed by demons because prayer and Holy water no longer affect her. Abby says she can no longer work, drive, or even shower without triggering a PTSD flashback to when she was possessed.

Abby says she is turning to Dr. Phil for help, as no one in the medical or spiritual field has been able to help her. Is there any hope for a “normal life” for Abby? Can Dr. Phil solve this supernatural crisis? Plus, Abby has an episode on stage.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Karla says Abby was possessed by demons for more than a decade. #DrPhil https://t.co/HClJmJh6ru — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 1, 2018

Karla says she is terrified for her daughter Abby, who she says is dealing with debilitating episodes of PTSD from being possessed by demons for over a decade. Is there any hope for a “normal life” for Abby? #DrPhil

Full story: https://t.co/tarVQmHEFj pic.twitter.com/mOzqHCQeQm — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) March 1, 2018