Concerned local parents want tougher polices on guns in schools

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following recent school shootings, parents are speaking out about zero tolerance policies when it comes to guns in school.

David Krok, the parent of a kindergartner in the Westfield school system, believes there should be severe penalties when it comes to gun threats in schools.

Krok said he also believes there should be serious consequences, even if a student is just joking about the situation.

“I think there should be a zero tolerance policy as far as kids joking about bringing a gun or taking a gun to school,” Krok told 22News. “In light of recent events, yes there should be a zero tolerance policy.”

With President Donald Trump calling on Congress to approve a measure to arm teachers with handguns, Krok believes it’s a good idea, as long as the teachers are trained and certified.