Complicated storm to bring rain, wind and even snow to western Massachusetts Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A powerful Nor’Easter will develop as we end the week, bringing a variety of weather in a very tricky forecast.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the hills west of the Connecticut River and for Berkshire County from late tonight through late Friday night. The potential exists for significant snow accumulation in areas of higher elevation that will receive less rain and more snow than the Pioneer Valley.

Start & End Time:

Precipitation arrives: After 9PM Thursday Night

Precipitation ends: Between 2AM-5AM Saturday Morning

Precipitation Type up and down the Pioneer Valley:

Thursday Night-Friday Morning: All Rain

Friday Afternoon: Mainly Rain, Some Snow

Friday Evening and Night: Change to All Snow, Possibly Heavy

Precipitation Type in the hills west of the Connecticut River and Berkshire County:

Thursday Night-Friday Morning: Rain/Snow Mix, More Snow Than Rain

Friday Afternoon: Change to All Snow

Friday Evening and Night: All Snow

Rain:

From 1-2 inches of rain up and down the Pioneer Valley where less snow mixes in

Possibility for minor street flooding during heaviest downpours

Wind & Isolated Power Outages

Gusty, potentially damaging winds from Thursday Night-Saturday

Gusts over 40 mph possible.

Strongest winds Friday Afternoon & Friday Night

Windy, but not as gusty on Saturday

Uncertainty:

High uncertainty on snowfall amounts as a slight dip in temperature could make for much more snow and less rain

Snowfall Map Interactive Radar Live Radar