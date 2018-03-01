Chicopee PD: 2 found sleeping with heroin in car, child in backseat

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man and a woman allegedly found passed out with bundles of heroin in the car and a one-year-old child in the backseat were arrested in Chicopee on Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News 31-year-old Chelsea Labossiere, of Belchertown, and 30-year-old Christopher Vilbon, of Heath, have been charged with possession of a Class A drug (heroin) and reckless endangerment of a child.

Wilk said the child was unharmed and taken to DCF for custody and further care.

Officers went to a parking lot on Springfield Street around 3:00 p.m., after a caller reported seeing two people doing drugs and falling asleep. Wilk told 22News the officers found bags of heroin labeled “Kicking A–” in the car and in Vilbon’s pocket.

Labossiere and Vilbon were released on personal recognizance and a fee. They are scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk: We cannot stress enough the extreme danger that this child was in. If these parents would have overdosed, or if no one had called, this child would have been alone, and trapped in this car seat. While we understand addiction is an enormous problem, and something very difficult for people to go through, if you have a child, you ABSOLUTELY NEED to seek out help. You not only risk your own lives, but, the life of an innocent 1yr old. You need to think of the child’s needs before your own. And, thank you for the people who saw something and called in.