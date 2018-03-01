Chicopee City Council seeks to raise tobacco age to avoid underage access

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you are under the age of 21, you may not be able to buy cigarettes in Chicopee.

Chicopee City Council is looking to make it illegal for people under the age of 21 to buy cigarettes and other tobacco products. Currently, the state of Massachusetts only bans tobacco products to those under 18.

Chicopee wouldn’t be the first to raise the legal age in western Massachusetts.

Cities like Holyoke, Amherst, Easthampton, and most recently Springfield, have prohibited sales of tobacco to those under 21.

Chicopee resident Donald Smith told 22News he agrees with the trend.

“Having once been a smoker myself when I was young, I realize there are a lot more health issues than people generally think about, at least when you’re young,” Smith said.

Boston and Worcester have also raised the age for purchasing tobacco.

Chicopee’s proposal has been forwarded to the Council’s ordinance subcommittee for further review.