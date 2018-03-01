Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless stepping down

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless is stepping down from his position.

Capeless made the retirement announcement during a news conference in Pittsfield on Thursday. He has been the district attorney for 14 years.

“In some ways it was a difficult decision,” Capeless said. “In some ways it was an easy decision. It’s time.”

Capeless said Governor Baker plans to appoint his first assistant, Paul Caccaviello as his successor.

“Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito thank District Attorney David Capeless for his thirty-five years of dedicated public service to this Commonwealth, appreciate his commitment to protecting the citizens of Berkshire County and wish him well in his retirement,” Press Secretary Brendan Moss said.

Caccaviello has worked alongside Capeless for the last 13 years, and has served as a prosecutor for almost three decades.

He attended Western New England School of Law after graduating from North Adams State College and Pittsfield High School.