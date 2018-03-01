Berkshire DA: Human remains found in Hatfield identified as Joanne Ringer

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s office has identified the human remains found in Hatfield Wednesday as those of a missing Clarksburg woman.

Fred Lantz of the Berkshire DA’s office confirmed with 22News in a news release that the body found is of 39-year-old Joanne Ringer.

The identification came in from the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Boston late Thursday afternoon.

The 39-year-old was last seen in Clarksburg on March 2, 2017. Her car was found in Easthampton on March 6, 2017.

Her husband, 42-year-old Charles Reidy of Clarksburg, is considered the prime suspect in the death of Ringer. He committed suicide on April 7, 2017.

