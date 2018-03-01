Berkshire County DA announces retirement

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire County District Attorney announced Thursday he is stepping down.

District Attorney David Capeless announced his retirement after more than a decade on the job. He also took questions about the disappearance of Joanne Ringer just one day after remains were found in the woods in Hatfield.

Nearly a year to the day since Joanne Ringer disappeared, the DA investigating the case as a homicide, announced he was stepping down. He said it was a coincidence the news came just a day after a body was found in the woods in Hatfield Wednesday.

“We are working closely with the Northwestern district attorney’s office and investigators up there to determine whether or not these are the remains of Joanne Ringer,” DA Capeless said during a news conference.

Ringer’s family was in Hatfield Wednesday, and at the DA’s conference Thursday morning. The remains have been sent to the medical examiner and the identity and cause of death are still unknown. Thursday afternoon, nearly 20 cruisers from state, local, and environmental police were combing through the woods where remains were found

The Berkshire County DA said police will be doing a thorough search of these woods to make sure anything related to the remains that were recovered is found.

Elizabeth Lanhans, a Hatfield resident said talking about the remains was a little uncomfortable.

“I sort of why, I don’t know I assumed it would be older remains,” Lanhans told 22News. “When we were talking about it at work today, we were definitely a little uneasy about it. It might be this woman from Easthampton. I think people will feel better once it’s settled.”

The Berkshire County DA declined to say how long it would take to identify the remains.