Athletes compete for the gold at the Special Olympics in South Hadley

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2018 Winter Olympics may be over, but there is another group of athletes competing for gold.

One hundred and sixty student athletes from 24 schools all competing for gold at the 7th annual Special Olympics “School Day Games,” held at South Hadley High School Thursday.

Students as young as kindergarten to high school seniors, demonstrated their skills in basketball and bowling, in addition to other activities.

“Here in Massachusetts, we have 23 different sports that we offer across four different sports seasons,” Sports & Fitness Director John Scully told 22News.

The Best Buddy’s program assisted each group through 16 sporting stations supervised by South Hadley High School students, who underwent special training.

“Making sure that they are respectful of all athletes and all athletes abilities,” said Guidance & Counsel Director Elizabeth Wood. “As well as, that we are sensitive to any noise restrictions, so there’s a lot that our students just may not understand about special Olympians. We want to make sure that everybody feels safe and secure when they walk thru these doors.”

Thursday was all about inclusion and acceptance where students of all abilities are able to compete and everyone is a winner.

“Everybody can try to come and participate in the Olympics,” Lauralei Hoagye told 22News. “They can try to win and its to have fun and be proud of what you can do.”

And at the end, everyone received a medal. This year also represents the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics movement.