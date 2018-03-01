2 Springfield men facing charges after one attacked officers with knife

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men are facing multiple charges after police say they were attacked with a knife during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 32-year-old Jose DeJesus of Quincy Street is facing multiple charges including seven counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, motor vehicle operator refusing to identify themselves, and no inspection sticker.

Walsh added that 42-year-old Analdo Colon of Fountain Street is also facing multiple charges including disorderly conduct, interfering with a police investigation and possession of a Class B substance (PCP).



Walsh explained that a resident reported a suspicious car driving up and down Commonwealth Avenue around 5:10 a.m. He said when police located the car on Fountain Street, they realized it had a failed inspection sticker and a screwdriver in the ignition.

Officers investigated and found out that the car was not stolen, but noticed a knife next to DeJesus, who was the driver.



Walsh said officers arrested DeJesus after he refused to provide his license and registration.

When officers tried to get DeJesus out of the vehicle, he resisted, grabbed the knife and spit into several officers faces. Walsh said the Quincy Street resident also kicked and threw punches at officers.

Officers attempted to tase DeJesus but it did not fully work because he had several layers of clothing on. After several attempts, the responding officers finally got him out of the car and secured the knife.

Walsh told 22News officers were going to allow Colon to go home, but he began yelling at officers and jumped into the car to try and remove some items. That was when officers found PCP on him and placed him under arrest.

There is no word on when the two will face a judge.