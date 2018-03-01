2 people shot near Parker Street and Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a shooting near Parker Street that has sent two people to the hospital Thursday evening.

Ryan Walsh of the Springfield Police Department told 22News two gunshot victims took themselves to Baystate Medical Center after an incident involving people in two cars near Parker Street and Boston Road.

Walsh said the incident remains under investigation.

There is no word on the seriousness of their injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.