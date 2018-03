RUSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Two lanes are closed on I-90W in Russell due to a fuel spill.

According to MassDOT, traffic is only able to get by in the left lane in the area before Blandford Road.

Western MA advisory @MassDOT says due to earlier crash at mile marker 34 in Russell, I-90 westbound before Blandford Rd has 2 left lanes closed @WesternMAnews @WWLP22News @nickbannin — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) March 1, 2018

The two lanes are closed so that crews can clean up a fuel spill and repair a damaged guard rail. The fuel spill is connected to a crash that happened near the 34-mile marker.

#MAtraffic Alert: Russell, I-90 WB before Blandford Rd: Left lane open, 2 lanes closed for fuel spill, guardrail clean up, repair. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) March 1, 2018