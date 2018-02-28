Universities are defending students’ rights to protest gun violence

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)- High schools and colleges are at odds when it comes to dealing with protests students are staging while in school.

Some high school seniors are waiting to find out if they’re getting disciplined for protesting gun violence when they hear back from colleges reviewing their applications.

At least one school district in Texas has threatened to suspend students who protest gun violence in national school walkouts like the one scheduled for March 14.

Colleges are already coming out in support of students saying if they’re disciplined for participating in in a #NeverAgain protest, they won’t hold it against students when it comes to admissions decisions.

“Our part in this decision is how it affects you if you want to come to UMass Amherst,” says Ed Blaguszewski, a UMass Amherst spokesperson. “It doesn’t.”

Students at UMass are proud to be part of the support system.

“Having the right to protest and being a student and being able to vocalize your beliefs [is] a very important thing and I’m very proud to be at a school that allows that.” says Dione Mcclenaghan, a junior at UMass.

The National Association for College Admission Counseling says so far more than 200 universities have come forward saying they stand behind a students right to protest.