WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A tractor trailer driving on Southworth Street in West Springfield brought down wires and parts of poles into the roadway.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Rees told 22News Eversource is at the site of the accident working to make repairs.

