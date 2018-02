Each year Suffield Academy chooses a charity proposed by students to support through year-long fundraising. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is March 1st. Students Michael Robidoux and Sarah Swanson told us all about this year’s telethon, and about the charity to benefit from it, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

Suffield Academy Telethon

March 1st, 7 – 10pm

suffieldacademy.org