Stop & Shop needle robbery suspect in custody

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman accused of using a needle to try and steal merchandise from the Stop & Shop supermarket in Chicopee has turned herself in to police.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that on February 14, 27 year-old Johanna Nadeau allegedly threatened to stab the store’s loss prevention officer with a dirty needle when he confronted her.

Wilk says that Nadeau turned herself in Tuesday night, after a warrant was issued for her arrest earlier in the day.

In a posting on the department’s official Facebook page, Wilk thanked members of the community who shared information on Nadeau, and encouraged her to turn herself in.