Springfield police officers hurt after alleged drunk driver rear-ended cruiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield police officers were injured after an alleged drunk driver crashed into the back of their stopped cruiser.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the officers were conducting a traffic stop on the Plainfield Street Bridge, when 25-year-old Evan Lebeau rear ended their cruiser and tried to drive away in reverse.

The officers were able to stop him, however, and take him into custody.

Lebeau has been charged with OUI liquor, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle (vodka), and failure to stop for police.

Walsh said Lebeau’s BAC was more than twice the legal limit of .08 percent.

The officers were taken to Baystate Medical Center, where they are expected to be okay.