Springfield intersection to receive major traffic improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT held a public hearing to let Springfield residents know about major improvements to a busy intersection.

The Transportation Department and the DPW want to improve traffic flow through the Bay Street and Berkshire Avenue intersection.

Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told 22News what he hopes to accomplish at this specific intersection.

“We’re going to be expanding that intersection really to be able to get traffic through that intersection,” Cignoli said. “Right now, it backs up big time during peak traffic, so we’re working there.”

Also on the DPW’s radar: the intersection of Berkshire Ave and Cottage Street. Cignoli told 22News improvements will be made within during the remainder of the year.