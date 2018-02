The 2018 Spring Bulb Show at the Botanic Garden of Smith College begins March 3rd! Mass Appeal was live at the botanic garden with a preview! We talked to director Tim Johnson, manager of education and outreach Madelaine Zadik, and greenhouse technician Dan Babineau about this year’s show.

Spring Bulb Show

March 3 – 18

Monday – Thursday: 10am – 4pm

Friday – Sunday: 10am – 8pm

Lyman Conservatory

Spring Bulb Show View as list View as gallery Open Gallery