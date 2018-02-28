Smith College holding meningitis vaccination clinic for students

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College is scheduled to hold a meningitis vaccination clinic for students on Thursday, days after a student was diagnosed with the bacterial infection.

According to a letter sent out to students by the Schacht Center for Health and Wellness, the clinic will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Campus Center Carroll Room.

Students who attend the clinic will receive the Group B vaccine, since it is not currently part of the college’s required vaccine schedule.

The college has been working closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the strain. The student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis is in the hospital receiving care.

Students who are unable to attend Thursday’s clinic may call the Schacht Center for Health and Wellness to schedule their vaccination. Walk-in appointments are also available both at the Schacht Center and at local retail pharmacies.

Students are encouraged to avoid sharing things like drinks, makeup, and smoking materials with other people.