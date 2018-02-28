Sip to Scholarship raises funds for program helping at-risk youth

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique scholarship event for at risk youth was held in Wilbraham Wednesday night.

Dana’s Grillroom partnered with White Lion Brewing for a Sip to Scholarship evening.



Ten percent of the restaurant’s proceeds from Wednesday night’s event will go towards the scholarship efforts of the I Found Light Against All Odds non-profit organization.



22News reporter Ciara Speller supports the effort and attended the event.

CEO Stefan Davis told 22News how this organization helps at-risk youth.



“People have always pretty much turned, forgot about them,” said Davis. “So what this is is showing that we do care. People in the community care about their achievements and are willing to help them.”



The organization provides high risk youth and families with tools and opportunities to break the cycle of poverty.