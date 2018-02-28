Single-car crash in Greenfield led to two OUI arrests

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested and charged with OUI in Greenfield earlier this month following a single-car crash on Adams Road.

According to a post on the Greenfield Police Department Facebook page, officers were called to the crash at around 10:16 p.m. on February 17, and found a car in the yard of 54 Adams Road. Bystanders in the yard were allegedly holding down 33-year-old David Timberlake-Salter, telling police that he was attempting to get back into the car.

Timberlake-Salter was arrested after police determined he was driving the car under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with his third OUI offense.

Greenfield police said a bystander pointed out another man, 52-year-old Garry Downer, and said he was the passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Downer allegedly told police he was the owner of the vehicle and had been the one who drove it to Adams Road with Timberlake-Salter as his passenger. Downer allegedly told police Timberlake-Salter stole the car and drove away when they got there.

Downer was also arrested, and charged with his second OUI offense.

Both men were held at the Franklin County House of Corrections and held on $1,000 bail.