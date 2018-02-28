Program to award $1M to western Massachusetts for street improvements

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration is awarding more than $5 million to 23 communities throughout the Commonwealth.

Its called the Complete Streets Funding program and western Massachusetts will receive nearly a million dollars.

The Complete Streets Funding program helps communities upgrade their infrastructure. Money Easthampton will use to improve its downtown Cottage Street Corridor. Something businesses like, the White Square Fine Books and Art are welcoming.

“Yeah, I know Cottage Street could use some improvements, as well as, Union Street, but just jazzing up the downtown would be much appreciated by the businesses,” Eileen Corbeil of White Square Fine Books and Art, told 22News.

Easthampton will receive more than $217,000.

The money will go towards enhancing and building new sidewalks, installing new bus shelters, and adding way finding signage.

Springfield will receive more than $365,000, the most money out of all the western Massachusetts communities awarded this year.