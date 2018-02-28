Poll shows strong support for rail extension, cell phone driving ban

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is strong support for a commuter rail from Boston to Springfield, according to a new transportation poll.

The Barr Foundation transportation survey found that nearly 80% of voters say they would support expanding Boston’s commuter rail system to cities that currently are not served, such as Springfield, New Bedford, and Fall River.

Governor Charlie Baker also got strong ratings on transportation issues, with 57% of voters saying that they approved of the Republican’s handling of transportation in their area.

On a separate transportation question, 55% of voters strongly support banning drivers from using cell phones or other electronics while driving, unless they are in hands-free mode. Legislation dealing with this issue is currently pending in the House of Representatives.

The poll also found that more than 60% of voters want to keep taxes as low as possible, though 80% still want to invest more in transportation.