Police: 61 cats, dogs removed from filthy conditions in Auburn

AUBURN, Mass. (WPRI) — The owner of a home in Auburn will be facing animal cruelty charges after a search warrant revealed dozens of animals living in unsanitary conditions.

According to the Auburn Police Department, 61 cats and dogs, including two litters of puppies and four litters of kittens, were removed from the home on Buron Terrace Tuesday, after police received a report about the animals living in squalor.

Police executed a search warrant on the home and found the animals living in chicken wire enclosures, some in a windowless basement. Police removed the animals, which are now being medically evaluated at the Animal Rescue League of Boston and held as evidence.

According to police, the property was deemed to be unfit for human habitation and the property was condemned after the residents were relocated. Police said the owners already had 11 prior complaints filed with the Board of Health since 1993, all of which were investigated with administrative actions taken.

The owner of the home will face charges of animal cruelty and operating a kennel without a license.