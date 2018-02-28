Pendleton Ave. and Oakwood St. reopened after serious accident in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Pendleton Avenue and Oakwood Street was closed after an accident involving a motorcycle and car Wednesday evening.

Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department told 22News officers and the accident reconstruction team were at the location investigating the accident.

Wilk said the motorcycle operator suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. He also confirmed with 22News that the injuries suffered by the motorcyclist did not appear to be life threatening.