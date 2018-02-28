Online auto dealer launches in Springfield, Hartford

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The online auto retailer Carvana has officially launched in Springfield.

Carvana is the only online auto retailer. Users can buy a car online without having to go to a dealer, and have the car delivered as soon as the next day.

Early Wednesday morning, Carvana officially launched in Springfield, Hartford and other cities in New England. These launches mark Carvana’s first markets in New England.

Carvana’s co-founder Ryan Keeton told 22News what attracted the company to Springfield.

“I think Springfield is a great market for us to keep expanding our logistical network, to be able to bring cars to folks the next day after being able to buy that car online,” Keeton told 22News.

Buying a car through Carvana requires no contract signing.

Keeton told 22News he hopes to expand to even more locations in the Northeast.