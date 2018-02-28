NRA stance could cost Delta

(WXIA) – A fuel tax break for Delta and other airlines in Georgia has gone awry after Delta severed its ties with the National Rifle Association. The tax break is potentially worth tens of millions of dollars to Delta.

Lt. Governor Casey Cagle, a candidate for the Republican nomination for Governor, says he will block the tax break unless Delta changes its mind.

Delta has lobbied for the fuel tax break, which had been sailing through the legislature.

But this weekend, Delta announced it was withdrawing airfare discounts for NRA members attending the NRA’s national convention. In a statement, Delta said it wanted to “refrain from entering the current national debate (over guns) and to demonstrate respect for our customers and employees on both sides.”

In the state Senate, conservative lawmakers expressed astonishment at Delta’s stance, and its timing.

