Northwestern DA’s Office: Human remains found in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -Local and state police are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area in Hatfield.

Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News no identification or cause of death has been determined at this time. A medical examiner will be further analyzing the discovered remains.

Hatfield Police Chief Mike Dekoschak said it is an active investigation.

22News is following this story and will bring you more information as it becomes available.