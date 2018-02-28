Non-profit helping veterans honored on Beacon Hill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Service members risk their lives to protect the nation, sometimes returning home with life-altering injuries.

But a Massachusetts-based nonprofit called Homes For Our Troops is working to help these veterans rebuild their lives.

The group builds and donates homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans that are specially adapted and accessible for people with disabilities, such as missing limbs, paralysis or blindness.

The group has built 250 custom homes for injured veterans in more than 40 states, including Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker honored the organization at the State House on Wednesday for the completion of their 250th custom home.

“We see our mission as a moral obligation of our country to repay, in some portion, a very small piece of the debt that we owe these troops and their families for having sacrificed so much,” the group’s President and CEO Tom Landwermeyer told 22News.

The first recipient was a national guardsman from Massachusetts.