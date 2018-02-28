Louisville digs out as flooding recedes

(WAVE) An aggressive cleanup of Louisville, Kentucky’s Waterfront Park launched Tuesday morning as floodwaters began to recede.

Park personnel collected a small mountain of debris from the shoreline, much of it trees, branches and other natural debris.

“We didn’t find anything unusual yet,” supervisor Alex Laughlin said. “Just your typical logs, sticks and trash. Lots of it.”

A large amount of man-made trash was also collected including plastic containers, bottles, sports equipment and cups.

