Lichty heading to Monadnock with ISMA in May

WINCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – Mike Lichty along with the ISMA Supermodifieds will kickoff their 2018 season at the Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, NH for the 75 lap feature event on Saturday night May 19.

Lichty out of Innkerip, Ontario, Canada told 22News that he thinks it will be a good event when ISMA comes to town that evening, “I’ve watched a couple videos online of the track. I am not very familiar with the track. Watched some modified videos online. It seems like for a quarter mile like an extremely racy track. and I think with the new tire that Hoosier and ISMA came up for the upcoming season. It should be for the upcoming season implement a lot of passing and put on a good show for the fans.”

Lichty feels that the ISMA Supermodifieds will be the fastest cars that people have seen at the quarter mile oval in a long time. He said that he feels ISMA is going in the right direction and that it will be a great year with a good car count.

There will be an award to an ISMA that sets fast time for a $1,000 to win. We have seen the modifieds go fast along the quarter mile oval. Licthy told 22News that he feels an Supermodified should go about a second and a half to two seconds faster then a modified. Lichty is assuming the track record will be broken.

From what he has seen online, he could tell turns one and two is different than turns three and four. He was really impressed with some of the videos he watched online that were the modifieds when he saw double file racing.

“I think we can put on just as good of a show if not better. Obviously the speeds will be a lot quicker. Just hope fans come out and support it. Will have full car counts. Looking forward to it,” said Lichty.

Lichty will be driving for Craig Reid this season and they will have a second car where Moe Lilje will drive it for Mike’s father Brad. Lichty is planning to race the full ISMA schedule this season. If things are looking favorable for him and his team, they will continue.

The Monadnock Speedway NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions will be apart of the program beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tickets for reserved seating will be $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Tickets for general admission for adults will be $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. Seniors will be $15 and Kids 12 and under will be $5 at the gate. The rain date will be on Sunday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m.