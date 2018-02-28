Increased police presence expected during UMass’ Blarney Blowout weekend

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass is preparing for Blarney Blowout weekend.

UMass wants students to have fun, but bad behavior will not be tolerated, and could land you in trouble.

The annual off-campus party known as The Blarney Blowout takes place this weekend in Amherst. In 2014, party got out of hand and 70 people were arrested.

The unruly weekend festivities led to several policy changes, including a free concert for students.

UMass told 22News, that students and visitors can expect to see an increase in police presence, with the sole purpose of keeping their eye on things to make sure that crowds don’t grow into larger ones, that could become unruly.

“They’ll be visible and people will understand that we have expectations and people will behave in a good manner and enjoy themselves, but no uncivil behavior,” said UMass spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski.

Beginning Thursday and continuing through Sunday, students will only be allowed up to four guests at their dormitories, but the visitors must be UMass students. No outside visitors will be allowed on campus.

Non-UMass guests should be off-campus by Thursday evening at 8 p.m.

Last year, UMass police made one arrest and seven people were treated at concert, one was taken to the hospital for intoxication.