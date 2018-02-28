Good Samaritan braves oncoming train

(KWQC) An Illinois mother and daughter are thanking a Good Samaritan, after he saved their lives by pushing them out of the way of an oncoming train.

Patty Poulos and her mother Sheila Tunnicliff were driving to breakfast last Tuesday when they came up to the train tracks on Main Street in Kewanee. The lights starting flashing and the rails went down, signaling a train was coming. Patty stopped the car, but then, she was hit by another car which pushed her’s onto the tracks.

Patty believes the force of the accident hit the kill switch in her car because the car died on the tracks. Knowing she could not unbuckle and carry her 91-year-old mother to safety, Patty tried pushing the car off the tracks. Unsuccessful, her mother sat in the car watching the train get closer.

It was then that Patty says God put an angel in their path.

Rod Verschage had stopped on the other side of the tracks. He noticed Patty struggling and jumped to their rescue. As Rod pushed, he got the car off the tracks right before the train went by.

