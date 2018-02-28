Enfield’s police chief retires after nearly four decades of service

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – After a 38-year career, and 12 years as the police chief, Wednesday was Carl Sferrazza’s last day at work.

During his time on the force, Sferazza moved up the ranks serving as a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain, before becoming the chief in 2006.

Sferazza was raised in the Thompsonville section of Enfield. He told 22News he was lucky to be able to serve the community that he grew up in.

“Its the people you work with and the relationships you build that makes you feel a sense of accomplishment at the end,” Sferazza said. “I feel grateful and proud that I was able to put my 38 years in and be the cheif of my hometown.”

Sferraza has hired 55 of the 90 officers currently on the force.

Pending a certification process, Connecticut State Police Col. Alaric Fox will be replacing Sferraza as the police chief of Enfield.