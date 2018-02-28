East Longmeadow Town Council votes to prohibit adult stores from opening

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow has voted to ban sex shops from opening in certain areas of town. The decision was made by the town council in a unanimous vote Tuesday night.

There was a proposal to build an Adam & Eve franchise in an empty space on Shaker Road. The by-law that was passed prohibits adult stores anywhere outside the industrial park.

Planet Vape is located next door to the vacancy. An employee told 22News a tenant in a business next door would have helped them.

“I think it’s a little ridiculous,” sales clerk Melissa Bais said. “I think it’s a little bit uppity of the town to not allow something like that. A lot of people who come in don’t realize we are here, so it would definitely bring in business for us.”

Blais told 22News she has heard rumors of an embroidery store interested in the space.

Those who argued in favor of the shop say sex is protected under the first First Amendment.

