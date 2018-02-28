Drivers in Westfield dodging potholes on the road

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The nicer weather is allowing people to get out of the house. But if you’re planning to go for a drive, you’ll want to watch out for the potholes.

In the City of Westfield they’re a pretty common sight.

“We’ve lived in Westfield for probably about 10 years,” Jillian McGrath told 22News. “And I would say the potholes in Westfield are bad every year. But they get increasingly worse every year that we’ve been here.”

The potholes on Granville Road are really making it especially difficult for drivers; cars are forced to drive on the other side of the road to avoid hitting them.

“When the car hits the pothole you can feel the shake,” said Evelyn Oseibonsu, who works in Westfield. “And I’m always afraid for my tires.”

Potholes form when water gets into cracks in the pavement and then freezes. The ice expands, the pavement rises and as traffic drives over the raised pavement it, eventually breaks off forming potholes.

Right now a lot of the water has dried up so this should be a pretty good time to start fixing the potholes.