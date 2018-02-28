Dr. Phil – “Was Kim Bob’s only victim? His stepdaughter’s accusation”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Yesterday, Kim confronted her father, Bob, who admitted to having what he called a “consensual sexual relationship” with her when she was a child.

Bob claims Kim initiated 50 percent of their sexual interaction, and he never forced her to do anything against her will.

But was Kim Bob’s only victim? Today, Bob’s stepdaughter Jessica confronts her stepfather who she claims sexually abused her starting when she was 6 years old. Bob denies ever being sexually inappropriate with Jessica.

Plus, Kim and Jessica’s childhood friends reveal what they claim was inappropriate behavior Bob exhibited with them when they were children.

