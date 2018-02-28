Dick’s Sporting Goods ends the sale of assault style weapons

KEENE, New Hampshire (WWLP)- Dick’s Sporting Goods took a stand Wednesday.

The nation’s largest sporting goods retailer said they will no longer sell “assault style” weapons or high capacity magazines at their 35 Field and Stream stores. They will also only sell firearms to adults over 21. This includes their stores in Vermont and New Hampshire, two states with looser gun laws.

The Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Keen New Hampshire is not one of those of field and stream stores, but now New Hampshire residents under the age of 21 won’t be able to buy guns here even though they can do it legally elsewhere in the state. Under federal law, you can purchase a rifle or shotgun at 18. New Hampshire is one of a few states where you can legally carry a gun without a license.

“I think there’s a real gun problem in the state of New Hampshire and living out in the country like I do, its constant every weekend we have people shooting all over the place, it scares my dogs to death,” said Rebecca Hudson of Lyndeborough, New Hampshire. “I think its dangerous.”

A New Hampshire gun shop doesn’t think restricting gun sales will stop gun violence.

“If there is a bad guy with a gun, the only thing that’s going to stop him is with a good guy with a gun,” said Rob Hodgkins, Owner of Highlander Arms Firearms & ammunition in West Chesterfield, New Hampshire. “It’s been proven time and time again. Its sad but true. There’s plenty of dangerous people out there.”

Hodgkins said they believe Dick’s decision to end the sale of assault style weapons will increase business to other area gun shops.