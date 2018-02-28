Civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois honored at Boston State House

BOSTON (WWLP) – February marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of William Edward Burghart Du Bois, a civil rights pioneer and writer born in Great Barrington.

Massachusetts lawmakers highlighted his contributions and the significance of Black History Month during the formal session of the State House on Wednesday.

“Some of the writings of Du Bois were very forward thinking,” State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli explained. “He was a civil rights and social justice pioneer before it became fashionable, and we’re celebrating his life and legacy here today.”

Du Bois fought for racial justice and was one of the founders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, also known as the NAACP.

Du Bois died in 1963 at the age of 95, but his legacy still lives on today in history books and at a national historic site in Great Barrington.